Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): Punjab's former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met and congratulated the state's new CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Monday.

This is the first time the current and former chief ministers are meeting after the state Assembly concluded last month and the result was announced on March 10.



After the election results were announced on March 10, Channi had tweeted, "I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people."

In the recently concluded Punjab assembly election, Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dethroned the Congress party in the state Assembly, winning 92 seats of the 117 constituencies, pushing Congress to the distant second at 18 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal won three seats and the BJP on two seats.

Bhagwant Mann took an oath of chief ministership on March 16 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh's ancestral village in Khatkar Kalan and inducted 10 ministers into the Cabinet on March 19. (ANI)

