Punjab: Chhatbir zoo, 4 others to reopen from July 20

Chandigarh [India], July 18 (ANI): Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo and four other zoos at Ludhiana, Bathinda, Patiala and Neelon will reopen from July 20.

Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation Punjab has announced the reopening of the zoos with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

As per the official statement, the Chhatbir Zoo would be opened for the public six days a week.



"Entry for visitors will be allowed from 09:30 am to 4:30 pm to ensure optimal carrying capacity, staggered entry and social distancing. Visitors will be allowed in three slots, and only a limited number of timed tickets will be available for each," the spokesperson said, adding that the ticket would be valid for only two hours after the entry.

The visitors can book the ticket for entry and other facilities like Battery Operated Trolleys (BOTs) at the Zoo online.

"The BOTs will only be allowed for group visitors/family members, who may reserve a full BOT vehicle at the prescribed rate with strict social distance norms and safety measures. To ensure the safety of visitors, some facilities such as Wildlife Safari (lion safari and deer safari), Reptile House and Nocturnal house of Zoo will be closed for visitors till the normalcy returns in the Chhatbir Zoo," the spokesperson added.

Highlighting the preparations for reopening, the spokesperson said, "In order to contain the spread of contamination and to maintain self-hygiene, medicated foot mat, touch-free sensor-based hand wash facilities have been provided at zoo entry and other strategic points like toilets, drinking water points, rain shelters, leisure points etc. Single-use plastic items will not be allowed inside the zoo. Only water bottles and medicine containers may be allowed after screening."

The zoo will be opened at 9:30 am with a maximum entry of 1800 visitors between 9:30 am and 11:30 am followed by a sanitisation break from 11:30 to 12:00 noon. The same would be followed for the other two slots of 12-2 pm and 2:30 pm-4:30 pm. (ANI)

