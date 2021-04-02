Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan takes COVID-19 vaccine

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Thursday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a special camp in Chandigarh.



The camp was organised for government employees to achieve the state's government's 'Mission Fateh' of defeating the infectious virus.

"I'm feeling fine after taking my first jab. Let us all ensure that each eligible adult is vaccinated," she said later.

The state has 23,832 active cases, according to the union health ministry. All persons above 45 years can take COVID-19 vaccine from April 1. (ANI)

