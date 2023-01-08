Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers Association will go on a 5-day casual leave to mark their protest against the arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, a statement issued here on Sunday said.
The protests will start on January 9 (Monday).
Dhaliwal, a Punjab Civil Service officer posted in Ludhiana Regional Transport authority, was arrested by Vigilance Bureau over the charges of corruption on Friday.
More details awaited. (ANI)
Punjab Civil Services officers to go on mass casual leave in protest against colleague's arrest
ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2023 22:08 IST
