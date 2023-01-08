हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Punjab Civil Services officers to go on mass casual leave in protest against colleague's arrest

ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2023 22:08 IST


Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers Association will go on a 5-day casual leave to mark their protest against the arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, a statement issued here on Sunday said.
The protests will start on January 9 (Monday).
Dhaliwal, a Punjab Civil Service officer posted in Ludhiana Regional Transport authority, was arrested by Vigilance Bureau over the charges of corruption on Friday.
More details awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl