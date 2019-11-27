Punjab: Clash breaks out between two groups in Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): People started pelting stones at each other after a massive clash broke out between two groups in the Daulatpuri area of Jalandhar in Punjab.

Asha Kumari, a resident of Daulatpuri, said: "My children were playing badminton today morning, when some drunk kids objected to their playing which started a huge fight between the groups in the area.."

She later stated that the other group of children started vandalizing her sister's home, and beat up her sister at the house.

"They were clearly drunk, and started vandalising her house, with no regard for the safety of the children," she added.

Another person on the spot stated that the locals desperately called the police, but no officers arrived on the scene.

"We tried calling the police through various methods, but no one came to resolve the situation. Action must be taken against the culprits," he said.

However, head constable Zaramanjit Singh maintained that the police had reached the spot and has asked the members of both groups to come to the police station.

"A complaint has been received, and the guilty will be prosecuted," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

