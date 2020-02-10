Punjab CM allows KVCP to function from Kalkat Bhawan in Mohali

Chandigarh [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday accepted the request of the Executive Committee of Kisan Vikas Chamber Punjab (KVCP) to allow them to operate from their office at Kalkat Bhawan in Mohali on farmer welfare and agricultural economic growth-related issues despite the December 2019 Cabinet decision to hand over the building to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

During a meeting with the executive members of the KVCP, the Chief Minister assured them that the state government would provide adequate office space, including scope for future expansion, to carry out their activities for research and development in agriculture diversification, self-sustaining marketing support mechanism, climatic change and environmental pollution, read a statement.

Captain Amarinder Singh directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) to hold a meeting with the representatives of the chamber to assess their requirement for additional space keeping in view their scope of work.

He said the entire expenditure incurred on the upkeep and maintenance of the infrastructure, electricity/water charges and security shall be borne by the state government.

Punjab Chief Minister also asked the ACS Development to make budgetary provision, for providing grant-in-aid annually to the chamber for execution of its day-to-day activities, as well as engagement of consultants, experts and researchers to carry out various impact evaluation studies, besides organising seminars and conferences relating to revival and improvement in the state's agrarian economy and livelihood of the farmers, the statement added. (ANI)

