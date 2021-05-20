Punjab CM Amarinder announces Rs 1500 per month for children orphaned in COVID pandemic

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a social security pension of Rs 1500 per month, beginning from July 1, along with free education up to graduation, for all those children orphaned in the Covid pandemic, as well as families that have lost their breadwinning member.

Terming it the state's duty to become the foster parents of the children who have lost both their parents in the unprecedented pandemic, the Chief Minister said his government will ensure free education in government institutions, for such children as well as children belonging to families that have lost their breadwinner to Covid.

Chairing a high-level COVID review meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Affected persons would also be eligible for a grant of Rs. 51000 under the Ashirwaad Scheme w.e.f. 1st July, and would be entitled to free ration under the State Smart Ration Card Scheme and coverage under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana".



The relief measures will be provided to orphans until they attain the age of 21 years. In the case of families whose breadwinner has died, these would be provided for an initial period of three years, after which their situation will be re-assessed, and where the vulnerability continues to exist, the period may be appropriately increased.

The Chief Minister also announced the constitution of a Monitoring Committee, headed by the Minister for Social Security & Women and Child Development, to review progress and relief measures for every single case. The Committee shall meet at least once a month, he said.

The Department of Social Security & Women and Child Development would be the Nodal Department for implementation of the relief measures for the Covid affected persons. The committee would also maintain a record of all such affected persons and apprise them about the welfare measures being offered to them. Besides, the committee would also coordinate with the concerned departments until the desired relief has been made available.(ANI)

