Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold review meeting on flood relief measures today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday will conduct a review meeting on flood relief measure being taken in the state.

The concerned officers will brief the chief minister regarding the steps being taken for flood relief in the meeting scheduled at 2 pm today.

Minister for Water Resources, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria will attend the meeting along with Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Suresh Kumar, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, among other officers. (ANI)

