Punjab CM announces additional relief measures for flood victims

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced additional relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood victims in the state.

A press note issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) reads, "Singh ordered a slew of additional measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in various parts of the state, including the supply of free high-quality wheat seeds to farmers for the upcoming Rabi season."

The Chief Minister asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Development, to ensure timely supply of wheat seeds to the flood-affected farmers, who have already suffered huge losses as a result of damage to crops due to inundation of their fields in floodwater.

He also asked the Cooperation Department to convert the short term loans of the flood-affected farmers into medium-term loans. He has directed the Registrar Cooperative Societies to advance fresh crop loan limits to such farmers to enable them to cultivate the Rabi crop.

"Taking note of the damage to the rural rink roads and other marketing infrastructure, Singh has directed the Mandi Board to take on repair work on war footing as the water recedes," he said as per the release.

"Captain Amarinder has once again asked the Power Supply department to move expeditiously for the restoration of power supply in the flood-ravaged villages. The PSPCL chairman has been asked to further intensify their efforts by employing special teams of engineers to complete the power restoration work," it added.

According to the release, amid fear of outbreak of water-borne epidemics in the wake of the floods, the Chief Minister has ordered the Principal Secretary Health to take effective measures to check the outbreak of diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, enteric fever, jaundice etc. as well as vector-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya, dengue etc.

He has also asked the Health Department to ensure fogging of the flooded areas to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. (ANI)

