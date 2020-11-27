Punjab CM announces aid to kin of Army sepoy killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs, along with a government job to a family member of Sepoy Sukhbir Singh on Friday.

Sepoy Sukhbir Singh was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.



The Chief Minister said that the 22-years-old Sepoy Sukhbir Singh was a brave, and highly motivated soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, according to a press statement from the Punjab Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

According to the statement, Sepoy Sukhbir Singh hailed from Khuvaspur village in Tehsil Khadoor Sahib of Tarn Taran district and is survived by his father Kulwant Singh, mother Jasbir Kaur besides a married brother Kuldip Singh and two sisters Davinder Kaur (Married) and Kulwinder Kaur (Unmarried).

"Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) on the LoC in the Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri (J&K) on November 27, 2020. Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries," Public Relation Officer of Defence in Jammu said in a statement. (ANI)

