Punjab CM announces bonanza of Rs 125 cr to Asha, mid-day meal workers as New Year gift

Sri Chamkaur Sahib (Punjab) [India], December 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced a bonanza of Rs 125 crore for 64,500 Asha and Mid Day Meal workers as a New Year gift, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Thursday.

According to the release, Asha workers will get a fixed monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 and Mid Day Meal workers Rs 3,000 from January 1, 2022.

Asha workers will get an enhanced monthly fixed allowance for twelve instead of ten months, the statement said.

They would also be now entitled to the facility of a cashless health insurance scheme up to Rs 5 lakh which would be done by the state government free of cost so as to cover them against the probable risk of inflicting any infectious disease while performing their duties.

Similarly, in a major relief to nearly 42,500 Mid Day Meal workers working in 19,700 government-aided schools across the state, Chief Minister announced to enhance their fixed allowance from Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,000 per month, the release read.



This hike would entail an expenditure of Rs 64.25 crore on the state exchequer. Channi also announced all the Asha workers and Mid Day Meal workers working across the state would be now entitled to full maternity leave on the pattern of other women government employees on regular basis, it added.

Addressing a public rally predominantly comprising Asha and Mid Day Meal workers especially assembled here at Dana Mandi, Channi said that "it is an auspicious occasion as if all his sisters from across the state have come to his brother's home and he was fortunate to announce these relief measures for his dearest sisters."

Listing the major initiatives of his government taken for the empowerment of women, the Chief Minister said that 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, 50 per cent reservation in PRIs and ULBs, and free travel bus facilities are in league with the women-friendly decisions announced for Asha and Mid Day Meal workers.

Advocating the cause for giving equal opportunities for women in society, Channi underscored the need to make them equal partners in the process of development to ensure inclusive growth in a holistic manner.

He said a congenial atmosphere to excel in different fields should be provided to women so as to enable them to serve the society in different roles of politicians, civil servants, academicians, professionals, and above all public-spirited persons to the best of their capacities and capabilities. (ANI)

