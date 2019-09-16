Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File pic)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File pic)

Punjab CM announces ease in Civil Services recruitment to fill 72 vacant posts

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:57 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced relaxation in the recruitment rules for qualified civil services personnel in the state through amendments in various relevant legislation, to boost filling of 72 vacant posts.
The decision was announced by the Chief Minister after the Cabinet meeting here on Monday.
The seats were vacant due to non-availability of suitable candidates and now it would help resolve the issues related to the allocation of services on the basis of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Examination
"The Council of Ministers approved the proposals mooted by the Personnel Department to bring necessary amendments in the draft notifications of Rule 4 (2) of the Punjab Recruitment of Ex-Servicemen Rules, 1982, Rule 3 (2) of the Punjab Recruitment of Sportsman Rules, 1988, Rule 5 of Punjab State Civil Services (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009 besides insertion of Rule 10 (A) in the Punjab State Civil Services (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009," said an official spokesperson
The Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to approve the final draft of the rules, said the spokesperson.
In pursuant to the conduct of Punjab Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had forwarded the merit lists of candidates to the government for allocation of services to 72 posts that had been advertised.
These included Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Excise and Taxation Officers, Tehsildar, Food Supply Officer, Block Development and Panchayats Officer, Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer and Employment Generation and Training Officer.
Of these, 17 reserved posts remained unfilled due to non-availability of candidates, following which PPSC urged the government to get them filled after taking an appropriate decision. The government was informed that similar situations had also occurred in the past since the rules and instructions governing such situations were not very clear.
Under the existing rules, different categories of vacant posts, such as those reserved for SCs, Balmiki and Mazhabi Sikh and General Category Sportsmen and Ex-Servicemen, were being treated differently.
There was ambiguity on whether the unfilled posts of ex-servicemen and sports quota from Balmiki and Mazhabi Sikh category were to be filled from General Pool of Balmiki and Mazhabi Sikh or from General pool of all SC Candidates.
Such situations led to prolonged litigations regarding filling up of these posts. In view of these circumstances, the Personnel Department had proposed that the rules and instructions may be modified to make these clear, logical and consistent across all categories of posts, and ensure that the interests of SCs and BCs are duly protected. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:30 IST

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks three days custody of Ratul Puri

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought businessman Ratul Puri's custody for three more days from a Delhi court in connection with Rs 3, 600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, asserting that it needs to confront him with "incriminating documents" r

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:30 IST

Godavari boat tragedy: Indian Navy helicopter finds no bodies or debris

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): An Indian Navy helicopter on Monday completed a search mission and found no survivors or bodies in the aftermath of the Godavari boat tragedy. Even the debris of the boat was not sighted, the Navy said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:25 IST

Left parties to protest against govt, say economic crisis deepening

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The Left parties have decided to hold a joint convention on September 20 here to draw up concrete plans for protest all over the country against the Modi government over the "deepening economic crisis" and "massive job loss".

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:24 IST

WB: Forest officers seizes 15 Tokay gecko in Alipurduar, 3 arrested

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Belacoba Forest Range Officers have arrested three people and seized 15 Tokay gecko from Dalsinghpara tea estate here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:23 IST

NaMo App upgrades to faster and sleeker version ahead of PM...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday on Tuesday, a new version of NaMo App has been launched with more features in a bid to increase the traffic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:14 IST

Former AP Speaker was brought dead to hospital, say Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, was brought dead to the hospital after he allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:10 IST

Hope that Ram temple will be constructed soon in Ayodhya: Uddhav...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed confidence in the central government that it will take steps to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:10 IST

Air India orders inquiry into Kovind's flight delay at Zurich

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Air India has ordered a "full inquiry" into the incident wherein President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was delayed at Zurich after suffering a technical snag, sources said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:06 IST

NHA plans to remove unspecified packages from healthcare list

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing body of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), has planned to remove the numbers of unspecified packages from its current list of healthcare packages.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:05 IST

No Shah, Sultan, Samrat should go back on promise: Kamal Hassan...

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Actor turned politician and head of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Hassan said that imposition of Hindi on Tamil Nadu will lead to a battle that would be exponentially bigger than the 'Jallikattu' protest.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:04 IST

Indo-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 commences in Meghalaya

Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The India Army and Royal Thailand Army Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 commenced at Umroi in Meghalaya on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:52 IST

Indian delegation to visit USA ahead of PM Modi's UNGA address

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): An Indian delegation, comprising of Congress, BJP leaders and others, is set to visit United States ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Read More
iocl