Punjab CM announces Rs 10 cr grant for development of Rampura Phul assembly constituency

The Chief Minister exhorted the people to bank upon the developmental era ushered in by the Congress-led Punjab government and opt for the government that stood by the people through thick and thin.

According to the CMO release, Channi also announced the up-gradation of Civil Hospital- Rampura and laid the foundation stone for Rampura city flyover which will ease the entire city traffic.

The flyover will be built between the Railway station and Geeta Bhawan Road at a cost of Rs 63.55 crores, the press statement said.

The chief minister termed Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as an outsider and said the people of Punjab were wise enough to choose Punjabi to run the state rather than giving a chance to an outsider.

People have seen the governance of Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal Badal but the time is now to vote for a government that believes in maintaining peace, harmony, and development of Punjab, Channi said.

Speaking further, he said that Rampura city will soon have two ITIs. Apart from Rs 6 crores construction cost, Rs 3.6 crores will also be spent upon the purchase of requisite infrastructure for the ITIs.

The minister also said that courses as per the requirement of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery -Bathinda, will be offered in these ITIs, so that the youth from this area may get jobs in the refinery, the release added.

Former Minister and Rampura MLA Gurpreet Singh Kangar also addressed on the occasion saying Chief Minister is actually ruling the hearts of common man and he is Aam Aadmi in real sense.

Earlier, Channi also dedicated the building of Veterinary Science College worth Rs 105 crore to the people of Rampura. (ANI)