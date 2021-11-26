Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore for Guruharsahai constituency

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): Fulfilling a long pending demand of the people of Guruharsahai constituency in Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday accorded 'Panje ke Utaar' a sub-tehsil status.

Addressing here a public rally in Guruharsahai, the Chief Minister also announced to open an ITI to impart technical training to the youth of Guruharsahai constituency as per the demands of the industrial sector.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new building of Sub Division, Guruharsahai at a cost of Rs. 6 crores besides announcing Rs.10 crore for overall development of the Guruharsahai Assembly segment.



Speaking on this occasion, Channi said that the Punjab Government will take up the issue related to the cancellation of registries of the land of border farmers with the government of India.

"A special girdawari has been ordered by the state government and accordingly the farmers would get compensation for the damaged crops", said Channi.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Sky Walk Bridge constructed on the railway line at a cost of Rs 6 crore which would be extremely beneficial to the people of the city.

The landmark decisions like reduction in the bills of electricity, water bills, diesel and petrol have benefitted every section of the society in the state. He further described education and health as core sectors of his government," the Chief Minister said on the occasion. (ANI)

