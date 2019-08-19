Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab CM announces Rs 100 crore support for flood-hit areas

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:03 IST

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit regions of the state.
The Chief Minister also said that a special 'girdawari' will be conducted as soon as the water level recedes to ensure adequate compensation for the affected farmers.
The Chief Minister made these announcements during a tour of the flood-affected areas of Rupnagar, where he evaluated the damage caused by the torrential rains of the past 72 hours and met the people who had suffered damage as a result of the flooding.
Captain Amarinder also expressed grief over the death of three persons due to roof collapse in Ludhiana district.
The Chief Minister later reviewed the overall flood situation in the state with senior officials. He was informed by the Chief Engineer, Drainage, that the overall situation in the rivers Beas and Ravi was under control though danger continued to lurk in areas adjacent to the Satluj river and further downstream, at Harike Headworks in Ferozepur.
The flood releases from the Bakhra dam was above its maintainable level, flowing currently at 1681.23 feet, the meeting was informed.
The Chief Minister, who earlier travelled by road from Chandigarh to Rupnagar, described the situation as unprecedented and assured of all possible assistance from his government to the local residents.
He was briefed by the local officials on the damaged caused to the standing crops, houses, public installations and livestock due to heavy discharge of water from the catchment area of Bhakra dam.
Interacting with IIT students displaced due to heavy flooding on their campus, Singh directed the state administration to ensure their boarding and lodging arrangements at Punjab Bhawan and Kisan Bhawan at Chandigarh till their return.
Acceding to a request from the IIT Director, he asked his Chief Principal Secretary to work out a strategy to ensure foolproof and efficient drainage system to avert the recurrence of flooding incidents in the campus.
Reviewing the ground situation at village Shampura after visiting Rupnagar headworks, the Chief Minister met slum dwellers in the area and directed the district administration to extend all necessary help to the affected families.
The Chief Minister also instructed the district officials to organise health camps in cooperation with the Health Department to prevent the outbreak of any water-borne diseases in the wake of the floods. He also asked the Animal Husbandry Department to provide veterinary health services to the needy and to make necessary arrangements to ensure supply of feed and fodder.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh, Technical Education and Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari besides others. (ANI)

