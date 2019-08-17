Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab CM approves 5 sports persons for PIS Governing Council

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:07 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday approved the names of five eminent sportspersons to be made members of the Governing Council of Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS).
All these sportspersons are from different disciplines of sports, an official statement from the CM's office said on Saturday.
They are hockey player Harcharan Singh, athlete Gurmeet Kaur, Kabaddi player Hardeep Singh, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and internationally acclaimed shooter Abhinav Bindra.
PIS is the principal policy formulating body of sports in the state. It has been mandated to create a sizeable pool of high-potential sportspersons, to be groomed as medal prospects in Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and other National and International competitions. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:25 IST

6 petitioners move SC challenging J-K Reorganisation Bill,...

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and retired Major General Ashok Mehta are among six petitioners who moved the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill and the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:16 IST

Hooda's rally in Rohtak to send signals of his political course

New Delhi, Aug 17 (ANI) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's 'Parivartan Maha Rally' at his home turf Rohtak on Sunday is being projected by his supporters as a show of strength ahead of assembly polls and will be watched closely for the signals it sends about his plans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:59 IST

Prepare roadmap to help small businesses rebuild: Pradhan...

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday conducted an aerial survey to review flood situation in Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh and Sonepur districts of Odisha and asked the district officials to prepare a roadmap and initiate steps to provide Mudra Loans to s

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:51 IST

UP: Man arrested for cheating over 20 women through matrimonial portals

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 46-year-old spare parts dealer who used to dupe over 20 women, mostly divorcees or widowers on dating and matrimonial sites by posing as a successful entrepreneur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:49 IST

Ladakh to welcome PM Modi, Amit Shah soon : MP Namgyal

Ladakh (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Buoyed by the Union Territory status granted to it recently, Ladakh is planning host a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the duo considered main architects of defanging Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and allowing the

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:46 IST

HP: Two people get stuck in Beas river, later rescued

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two people on Saturday got stuck in the flooded Beas river near Manali in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:39 IST

Chandrababu Naidu making baseless allegations against AP...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The fear of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu over the usage of drones to assess the impact of floods is "unbecoming", said YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:32 IST

Goa state Cong chief Chodankar criticises govt over Panaji water...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Following water shortage in Panaji, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Saturday criticised the state government for not making adequate efforts to provide alternative arrangements to people in the capital and nearby areas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:27 IST

HP: Apple farmers block highway after laborers' strike shuts market

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Apple farmers blocked the National Highway on Saturday in Bhattakufer town in Shimla after the market was shut due to a strike by labourers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:59 IST

MP: 4-month-old tiger dies in Bandhavgarh National Park

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A four-month-old tiger cub has died in Dhamokhar range of Bandhavgarh National Park here after being abandoned by its mother.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha, Gagan Dhal appointed...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD government on Saturday reshuffled many IAS officers. Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal has been appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Telangana govt has led people astray for 6 years in name of 2...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Telangana state government astray its people for six years in the name of 2 bedroom scheme, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl