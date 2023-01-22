Punjab CM arrives in Mumbai on two-day visit to attract investment to state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has arrived in Mumbai on a two-day visit for the "Invest Punjab Summit". He will meet different investors in the city to invite them to the state.

The Aam Aadmi party workers received him at the airport and welcomed him into the city.

"I am here to attend attend "Invest Punjab Summit" where I will be meeting different investors of the state. Mumbai is known as the economic capital of India and it will be good to invite different investors to Punjab. The previous government has ruined the industrial, educational and Agricultural policy of the state. I invite investors to Punjab," he added.



He also said that the Punjab government is planning to make a Film city in the state to promote the Pollywood industry. "We are planning to establish a big film city in Punjab. I will request film studios in Mumbai to establish their studios in Punjab also. I am here to connect the Punjabi cinema industry and Bollywood," he added.

On asking about Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that Rahul Gandhi should unite the congress party first before going for the unity of the country as the congress has a lot of disputes within it.

Bhagwant Mann also confirmed that the Aam Aadmi party is going to fight the Mumbai BMC elections as it has become a national party and the party workers are well prepared. (ANI)

