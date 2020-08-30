Punjab CM asks Chief Secretary to conduct thorough probe into scholarship scam

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he has asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged scholarship scam.

"Making it clear that nobody found guilty of complicity in the alleged scholarship scam would be spared, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a thorough probe into the case, which will be taken to its logical conclusion as per the law," a statement from Punjab government said.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan will look into all aspects of the case, and anyone found involved, whatever his position within or outside the government, would be penalised and punished in accordance with the legal provisions, said the Chief Minister. The Law will take its course, he asserted.

Amarinder Singh said nobody could be put on the mat without a fair probe and proper inquiry, which Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot also deserved. "There is rule of law, which needs to be followed," said the Chief Minister, adding that he would not succumb to Opposition trial in the case.

However, there was no question of protecting or shielding anyone, and action under the law would be taken anyone found guilty of any involvement in the case, he added.

The opposition has been demanding for Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's resignation over his alleged role in the case. (ANI)

