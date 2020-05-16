Punjab CM asks police to crack down on liquor smuggling

Chandigarh [India], May 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the police to crack down on all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor in the state.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directs the police department to crack down on all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor to protect the cash-strapped state from incurring any revenue losses due to such activities," Punjab CMO tweeted.

This comes as liquor vends reopened across the state after a gap of 54 days today due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On Friday, Punjab CMO had tweeted that the state excise department has not incurred any losses in the fiscal year 2019-20, except those resulting from the COVID-related lockdown, which is yet to be assessed.

"This was disclosed by the Excise Department at a meeting with the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to review the situation in the light of the amendments to the Excise Policy, as well as related matters," Punjab CMO had said in a follow-up tweet. (ANI)

