Punjab CM bans all gatherings, orders tracking of Nizamuddin returnees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): In the light of Nizamuddin Markaz incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday prohibited all gatherings including religious in the state, and said the state government will impose a ban on all congregations, irrespective of the religion.

As per an official statement, the Chief Minister also ordered 21 days of quarantine for all those, who had returned to the state from Nizamuddin, Delhi, since January this year, and asked the police and administrative officials to move aggressively to track, trace and isolate all such people.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after many positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

As many as 400 coronavirus patients have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin, the Centre said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Singh has directed the Police and Health Departments to constitute special teams to track and follow up on those, who had returned to Punjab from Nizamuddin.

Singh on Thursday discussed and reviewed the current situation through a video conference with DCs and other senior officials of the civil administration and police department.

According to DGP Dinkar Gupta, some 200 persons from Punjab had visited Nizamuddin and returned here, at different times, with 12 districts believed to be affected. They were being tracked along with some from other States, who had arrived in Punjab for Tabligh Jamaat work.

Singh further said: "We need to be prepared for what looks like a long-drawn battle." He also warned the officials against any complacency in terms of curfew enforcement and law and order, as well as relief measures and management of essential supplies.

Ludhiana, with 5.25 lakh migrant labourers, has built 60 camps though only two were occupied. Food is being supplied there regularly. The state has so far recorded 46 confirmed cases and five deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 2069 in India including 1,860 active cases, 155 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 53 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

