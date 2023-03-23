Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 23(ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Khatkar Kalan on the occasion of the Shaheed Diwas on Thursday.

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of the Faislabad District (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907.



Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was a great Indian socialist revolutionary. His two acts of dramatic violence against the British government made him the folk hero of India's Independence at the age of 23.

Bhagat Singh along with Shivram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged by the British government on March 23, 1931.

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. (ANI)

