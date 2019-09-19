Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo)
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder reviews Kartarpur Corridor construction work at Dera Baba Nanak

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:33 IST

Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): With less than two months to go for the historic 550th 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction work for the Kartarpur Corridor, while sanctioning Rs 75.23 crore for widening and strengthening of the major roads leading to this iconic town.
The Chief Minister also approved Rs 3.70 crore for the construction of a heritage street and food street, while issuing a series of directives to various departments for ensuring timely completion of all development works for the celebration.
Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister inspected the Kartarpur Corridor construction works at the Indo-Pak border here, including the Integrated Check Post (ICP) construction project, where he interacted with the construction workers. He was apprised about the upcoming passenger terminal at ICP, which would have a total capacity of 5000 -10000 and would be fully equipped with ultra-modern facilities.
Punjab Chief Minister also took the opportunity for a `darshan' of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located across the border, with the help of binoculars.
Chairing the third meeting of Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority (DBNDA), constituted to ensure holistic development of historic town associated with the first Sikh Guru, the Chief Minister directed all top officials to ensure timely completion of the various projects.
He directed the DGP to expedite the process of setting up a DSP office and police station building at Dera Baba Nanak. During the visit, IG Border Range SPS Parmar apprised the Chief Minister about the detailed security plans for the main event.
In another directive, the Chief Minister asked the Principal Secretary Civil Aviation to take up the issue of special chartered flights from London and other European countries to Amritsar for the facilitation of the devotees settled abroad. He also asked the concerned officials to take up with the Indian Railways the issue of increasing the frequency of special trains to the city during the historic occasion.
Accompanying the Chief Minister at the site were PPCC President Sunil Jakhar, Cabinet Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Bharat Bhushan Ashu among others. (ANI)

