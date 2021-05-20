Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh launches COVID care WhatsApp chatbot

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched a COVID Care WhatsApp chatbot for self-care during home isolation, as a part of Mission Fateh.

This WhatsApp chatbot will also have information on bed availability, vaccine centres, and more.

Available in three languages- English, Punjabi, and Hindi, this chatbot would help Covid patients in home isolation to be monitored by experts, who would advise patients on the course of treatment based on their vital input in the chatbot.

Chairing a high-level virtual meeting on the COVID situation of the state, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the recently launched Bhojan Helpline.

Under this helpline, more than 3000 food packets, including 2721 cooked and 280 uncooked food packets, have been delivered by Punjab Police at the doorstep of the COVID affected families in a week's time.

While lauding Punjab Police for its role in the initiative, the Chief Minister has also urged all affected citizens to dial 112 or 181 for free meals, as he wants to ensure that nobody in the state goes to sleep hungry in these testing times.

DGP of Punjab, Dinkar Gupta said, "COVID canteens were established by the police department in less than 24 hours, with more than 120 cooked/uncooked food packets delivered on the very first day of the launch of the scheme".



A total of 385 calls were received on Bhojan Helpline numbers from May 14 to May 20 with requests for food, Gupta added.

He also cited different instances, saying "Pathankot Police had received a call from a woman living in the slums, who said they had no money to buy rations. The police team instantly provided ration for 25 members living in that area".

Narrating a similar story in Hoshiarpur, Gupta said that on receiving a request from the family of a daily wage worker in the Tanda area, DSP Gurpreet Singh had personally visited the affected family to deliver breakfast with fruits, milk, and bread.

The local Sarpanch has volunteered to take care of the family after knowing their condition, he added.

Punjab Police has also helped a 40-years-old woman from Amritsar, whose husband, son, and daughter had tested COVID-19 positive.

The Police department has also been inquiring about the well-being of the affected families, and if they have any other urgent needs during the delivery.

Maximum calls have been received from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Bathinda, the DGP said. (ANI)

