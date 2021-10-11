Punjab CM Channi condemns terror attack in J-K's Poonch

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area and condoled the death of four soldiers and an Army officer in the attack.



Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "The terror attack in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable in which our Bravehearts Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Sepoy Gajjan Singh, NK Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Saraj Singh and Sepoy Vaisakh H sacrificed their lives. I pay condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in the morning in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives.

"An encounter is going on between Army troops and terrorists in the Poonch area around 2 kilometres from the site where a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives. An Army personnel is injured in this encounter," said the Indian Army sources. (ANI)

