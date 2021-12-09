Punjab CM Channi congratulates farmers after end of agitation, terms it a 'historic victory'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday congratulated the farmers after the end of their agitation against the Centre on three farm laws and various other farmer issues, terming it a 'historic victory' for democracy.

"Warmest congratulations to all for historic triumph of the farmers' movement & coercing Centre Govt. to accept all demands of #farmers. The year-long protest signifies a historic victory for our democracy. It is vital to remember martyrs who laid their lives during this struggle," said Channi in a tweet.

Farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced on Wednesday that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites on December 11.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.



"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it read.

While addressing a press conference, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If government does not fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation."

"Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11," another farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. (ANI)

