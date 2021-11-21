Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Sunday.



Yesterday, ahead of the Assembly elections, a new political party namely "Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party" was announced in Punjab with an agenda to fight for the rights of farmers and workers.

On other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet expansion is all set to take place today with the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers at the Governor's house.

Assembly polls in Punjab are slated for early next year. (ANI)

