Punjab CM condemns violence during tractor march, urges genuine farmers to return to Delhi border

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): Terming as unacceptable the violence perpetrated by certain elements during today's tractor march in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged all genuine farmers to immediate vacate Delhi and return to the borders, where they had been protesting peacefully for the past two months.

The Chief Minister also ordered a high alert in Punjab amid the tension and violence in Delhi, and directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure that law and order in the state is not disturbed at any cost.

Expressing grave concern over the situation, the Chief Minister said the violence was apparently triggered by some people who violated the rules laid down for the tractor march through mutual agreement between the Delhi Police and the farmer unions.

It was unfortunate that these elements disturbed the peaceful agitation of the farmers, he said, condemning the incidents that took place at the historic Red Fort and some other key points of the national capital.

Pointing out that the major leaders had already and categorically dissociated themselves from the violence, the Chief Minister said the agitating farmers should immediately vacate the national capital and get back to their camps at the borders, and continue to engage with the Centre to resolve the crisis over the farm laws.

"Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister called upon the farmers to continue to exercise the remarkable restraint with which they had conducted their peaceful protests for the past two months at the Delhi borders, and in Punjab prior to that.

Pointing out that peace had been the hallmark of their agitation, and the reason for the support they had received from across India and the world, he stressed the need for law and order to be maintained at all costs during the democratic protests by the farmers, an official release said. (ANI)