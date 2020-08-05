Punjab CM congratulates all for 'historic' Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): Congratulating the countrymen for the "historic" foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday termed it a "long-cherished desire" of every Indian.

In a tweet earlier today, Singh extended his greetings to the people of the country and reiterated Lord Ram's universal message of 'Dharma'.

"My heartiest congratulations to the people of India on the historic foundation laying of #RamMandir in #Ayodhya, which fulfills the long cherished desire of every Indian. Lord Ram's universal message of Dharma remains the guiding light not just for India but for the world," his tweet read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

In Ayodhya, PM Modi's first halt was at Hanuman Garhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He is also the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

