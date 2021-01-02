Punjab CM could have prevented the farm laws from being passed: AAP

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh could have prevented the farm laws from being passed in Parliament if he wanted but did not do so.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister is trying to protect his son from the Enforcement Directorate lens and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also helping the Punjab CM in his tactics."

Kejriwal said, "Today, a farmer has lost his life due to extreme cold weather conditions at the Gazipur border. We have lost nearly 50 farmers in this protest against the farm laws. These farms bills are not going to benefit farmers."



"Why is the Centre and the Punjab Government trying to plot against me? It is simply because I'm supporting the farmers," Kejriwal said.

"I'm going to stand with the farmers till my last breath," Kejriwal said.

On January 1, Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday greeted the people on New Year with hopes and prayers of early resolution of the problems of the peacefully protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

