Punjab CM demands immediate roll back of 'Agnipath' scheme in Army

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 17 (ANI): Condemning the recent decision of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to implement the 'Agnipath' scheme in the Indian Army as a retrogressive step, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the Union government to immediately roll back its decision in the larger interest of the country and its youth.

"After agriculture (Kisaani) it is a serious attack on the youth (Jawani) which is unwarranted and undesirable. It is a huge loss for Punjabi youth who are ever ready to serve their motherland by joining the Army," the chief minister said.According to Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mann said that it reflects the sorry state of affairs in the country as the party in power is recklessly running the country without bothering about its youth.He said that this mindless decision has put the country on the boil as the youth of the country have come on roads to protest against this irresponsible move of the centre.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vehemently opposes this move which deprives the youth of the opportunity to serve the country throughout their life and renders them useless after service of mere four years, Mann said.

The Chief Minister said that it is unfortunate that the Union government has not employed even a single youth in the Army during the last two years.

He said that now through this 'Agnipath' move the Centre is allowing youth to serve the Army merely for four years and that too without pension.

This is sheer humiliation for the Indian Army which has a glorious heritage of serving the country with valour, sacrifice and selfless service, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Union government has backstabbed the youth of the country through this move and the anger prevailing amongst the youth is the result of this senseless move of the Union government.

Mann asked the Union government to immediately roll back this decision in the larger interest of the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the county.

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers and will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. (ANI)

