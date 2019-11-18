Punjab CM directs Chief Secretary, DGP to ensure speedy probe into killing of dalit man

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure speedy and time-bound investigations and trial in connection with the killing of a Dalit man from Sangrur.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today directed state Chief Secretary and DGP to ensure speedy, time-bound investigations and trial against the men responsible for allegedly abducting and beating a Sangrur-based Dalit man to death in Patiala district," an official statement said.

It also mentioned that all four accused in the matter have been arrested by the police.

"The Chief Minister has directed state Chief Secretary and DGP to leave no stone unturned to ensure stringent and exemplary punishment for the accused within the next three months," the statement said.

This comes after the incident attracted attention from several politics leaders.

Earlier today, locals also carried out a protest against the killing and demanded police protection, compensations and a government job for the family.

The Dalit man identified as Jagmael Singh who worked as a labourer, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after he was allegedly brutally beaten up by four men over an altercation and was forced to drink urine on November 9. (ANI)

