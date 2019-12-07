Punjab CM directs DGP to probe politician-gangster nexus, warns of action against guilty

Chandigarh [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging nexus of some politicians with gangsters in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter, promising stern action against anyone found to be so involved while expressing full confidence in his colleagues.

Singh has directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to inquire into the "allegations as made out from the documents or photos" that have been submitted to him and which "prove to the contrary" of the allegations made by opposition parties, according to orders issued by the Chief Minister issued on Thursday.

"The photographs show a notorious criminal, who has many cases against him and has links with a known gangster, with top Akali leaders, including Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Majithia and Harsimrat Badal," said an official spokesperson.

Singh made it clear that "no one encouraging unlawful activities in the state will be spared and stern action, whatever warranted as per law, shall be taken."

"I have no doubt that none of my colleagues is involved in any such nefarious activities," the Chief Minister further said, in response to the allegations levied by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who have targeted Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the past few days, in the wake of the murder of former Akali Sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan.

Rejecting the allegations as false and baseless, Randhawa himself has challenged the Akali leaders, saying that he was ready for a probe by any independent agency or sitting judge.

Both Sukhbir and Majithia should also agree to an investigation, Randhawa said, lashing out at Majithia as "the kingpin of gangsters and drug smugglers." (ANI)

