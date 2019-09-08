Punjab CM directs immediate ban on 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'

Punjab [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed an immediate ban on a famed television serial "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush".

The ban came in the backdrop of widespread protests across the state by the Valmiki community over alleged misrepresentation of facts in the serial.

They alleged that the serial showcases distorted facts and incorrect history of Valmiki.

Acting swiftly on the chief minister's orders, District Commissioners (DC) issued necessary notification banning the telecast of the serial by the cable operators in their respective districts.

Endorsing the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community on the issue, Singh also wrote to the central government to instruct the Direct To Home (DTH) channels to stop the serial's telecast.

Expressing anguish over the incident of violence which erupted during the state shutdown and protests, Singh warned of strict action against anyone found trying to disrupt the state's peace and communal harmony.

Singh has also asked the Director-General of Police (DGP) to ensure strict vigil and crackdown on any disruptive elements, in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state.

Earlier today, a man in Jalandhar was shot in the abdomen by a shopkeeper after he asked the latter to close his shop in view of the shutdown.

"The accused has been apprehended and the weapon he allegedly used to commission the crime has been seized. The victim is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," a police officer told media persons. (ANI)

