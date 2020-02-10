Punjab CM directs Rural Development department to identify Shamlat for Christian burial grounds

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Responding to the demand of the Christian community for land for graveyards, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to immediately identify 'Shamlat' (common land) to provide burial grounds required by the community across the state.

Addressing a high-level delegation of Christian Welfare Board, Punjab, led by its chairman Salamat Masih, the Chief Minister said that the state government was duty-bound to provide land for the burial grounds to the Christian community and the same would be done at the earliest, read a statement.

The delegation thanked Captain Amarinder Singh for his personal intervention to divert the proposed new road from the Baring Union Christian College, Batala, without disturbing its heritage status.

The Chief Minister promised to look into the community's other genuine demands, including allocation of funds for their overall welfare and facilities to the Board for ensuring its efficient functioning to fulfill the aspirations of Christians living in Punjab, the statement added.

Among others present in the meeting were Education and PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Commerce and Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora, Media Advisor to Chief Minister, Raveen Thukral, MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Tejveer Singh. (ANI)

