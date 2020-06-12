Punjab CM directs Sugarfed to pay Rs 149 cr for clearing cane arrears

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday directed Sugarfed to pay Rs 149 crore for clearing sugarcane arrears of cooperative sugar mills.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directs Sugarfed to pay balance Rs 149 Cr for clearing Sugar cane arrears of Cooperative sugar mills. Finance Department sanctions Rs 150 Cr for making outstanding payments of farmers," the state government said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Thursday ordered stricter lockdown on the weekends and public holidays, with movement to be restricted to e-pass holders in the fight against the COVID-19.

The Chief Minister suggested that since it normally takes 3-4 days for the virus to show up, those coming from outside should be tested after a week and in the meantime, they should be strictly asked to home quarantine themselves. (ANI)

