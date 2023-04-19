Punjab CM dismisses police officer over drug smuggling

Chandigarh [India], April 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed a police officer for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling and asked the vigilance department to probe his wealth in order to confiscate the drug money.

The police officer was identified as Raj Jit Singh, posted in the Provincial Police Service.

The action was taken based on a report submitted by an SIT, which was submitted regarding the involvement of Punjab Police officials with the drug traffickers.



"Exhibiting zero tolerance policy against those involved in heinous crime of drug smuggling, Chief Minister @BhagwantMann terminated the services of PPS officer Rajjit Singh, after his involvement has surfaced in this grave crime against humanity. CM categorically said that those who have ruined youth of Punjab through drugs won't be spared adding that he had asked the Vigilance Bureau to probe about the wealth amassed by Rajjit by drug money so that it can also be confiscated," Punjab Chief Minister Office tweeted on April 17.

SIT also suggested an enquiry about the disproportionate assets of Raj Jit Singh, as per the press release by the government of Punjab.

The Chief Minister also wrote a letter to the Director General of Police, Punjab and directed to take immediate action as per law, against another dismissed ORP (Own Rank Promotion) Inspector Inderjit Singh who was also allegedly involved with Raj Jit Singh, the release stated.

The Chief Minister directed the DGP to depute a senior IPS officer to investigate the case and submit the report in a month, the release said.

An FIR was filed against PPS officer Inderjit Singh under section 59 (2)(b) NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 218, 466,471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in June 2017. (ANI)

