Punjab CM distributes sports kits to rural, Urban youth on 'International Youth Day'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [india], August 12 (ANI): Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amrinder Singh on Thursday on the occasion of 'International Youth Day' launched the distribution of sports kits to Rural and Urban Corona Volunteers who rendered outstanding services in support of the state government's fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

In a symbolic launch, the chief minister himself distributed sports kits to 10 volunteers from his official residence.

Interacting with the youth, the Chief Minister appreciated the volunteers' efforts in creating awareness about the significance of health protocols and vaccination.

The Chief Minister also urged volunteers to continue their campaign for educating people in view of an impending third wave that might hit the country.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi asked the Chief Minister to lead the mega youth conference which is expected to be held in September-October. A marathon with a participation of over 1.5 lakh lac youth is also planned to be held, Gurmit Singh said.

Director of Sports and Youth Services, DPS Kharbanda, said that the department, under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioners and in consultation with the local MPs and MLAs, had so far formed 14,236 such groups across the State.

Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary, MLA Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema and Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Tejveer Singh were present on the occasion. (ANI)