Punjab CM empowers deputy commissioners to clear investment projects up to Rs 10 cr

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 12 Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday empowered deputy commissioners (DCs) to independently clear investment projects up to Rs 10 crore.

This is another major step forward to boost ease of doing business with the simplified online clearance process, a state government press release said.

The chief minister took the decision at a meeting with the DCs to review various programmes and projects and draw a roadmap to plug gaps in execution to make the systems more people-friendly and, at the same time, more secure.

Issues ranging from prison safety to drugs, water management, education and the 550th celebration of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev were discussed during the meeting. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the investments facilitated so far in the state, with projects worth Rs 50,000 crore already granted approval.

Taking stock of the arrangements underway for the 550th Parkash Purab celebrations, Amarinder Singh asked the DCs to check the progress of the development works to ensure a high level of quality, with community participation in the improvement and cleanliness of villages.

He announced the government's decision to give incentives to villages that turn drug-free and work concertedly towards providing treatment and rehabilitation to the addicts.

Expressing concern over the acquittal rates in drugs cases, the chief minister called for tightening of the prosecution procedures to ensure that drug smugglers do not easily procure bail.

On the matter of prison security, Singh said his government was contemplating getting security battalions from southern states, on the lines of Delhi's Tihar jail, to create a language barrier between the security personnel and the prisoners and their families. This, he stressed, would prevent the security personnel from getting close to the prisoners.

Among others who attended the meeting were Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, Financial Commissioner (Revenue) KBS Sidhu, Financial Commissioner (Taxation) MP Singh, Financial Commissioner (Development) Viswajeet Khanna and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.

