The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.
The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

Punjab CM, entire state cabinet to visit Kartarpur Corridor on day of opening

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:20 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, along with MLAs, entire state cabinet and central government's representative will visit the Kartarpur Corridor on the day of its opening.
"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, MLAs, the entire state cabinet, a central government representative, who will flag off the first 'jatha,' and journalists, will visit Kartarpur Corridor on the day of its opening," Randhawa told ANI over the phone.
With less than two months to go for the historic 550th 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev, Captain Amarinder yesterday took stock of the ongoing construction work for the Kartarpur Corridor while sanctioning Rs 75.23 crore for widening and strengthening of the major roads leading to this iconic town.
On September 16, Pakistan had maintained that the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims will be opened on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India has asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 as service charge from pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:07 IST

Varanasi: DM, 2 NDRF personnel sustain injuries as wall...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and a District Magistrate sustained minor injuries after a wall of the house collapsed when they were distributing relief material in flood-affected areas in Varanasi's Rajghat on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:34 IST

J-K ADGP Armed visits Anantnag to asses law and order situation

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Armed SJM Gillani on Thursday visited Anantnag to asses law and order situation of the area and security of the unit premises.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:47 IST

Gadkari defends MV Act, says stringent rules needed as people...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Emphasising citizens to adhere to the amended new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the law saying that stringent rules were "much needed" as the people were not following the traffic rules seriously.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:27 IST

Delhi Police constable accused of raping minor, held

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A case was registered against a Delhi Police constable for allegedly raping a minor girl after a complaint was filed against him at New Usmanpur police station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:25 IST

TMC slams Guv over visit to Jadavpur University

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday expressed "shock" over Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Jadavpur University to bring Union Minister Babul Supriyo who was allegedly heckled by a section of students and strongly opposed his comment calling th

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:14 IST

Goa Congress questions structural stability of Fatorda Stadium,...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Goa Congress on Thursday raised questions about the "structural stability" of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and accused the BJP government of corruption in its refurbishment and repair work.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:13 IST

NHRC issues notice to UP govt over sexual assault victim's suicide

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged suicide of a sexual assault victim due to "delayed police action on her complaint in Bareilly district".

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:07 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya takes a jibe on Mamata Banerjee meeting...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): National general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Thursday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:57 IST

Poonch: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sector of Poonch district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Jaipur: Pilot calls for accepting reality of economy, says...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday gave a call for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:45 IST

Election bound states seek more programs under BJP's campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As Assembly polls are inching closer in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, the demand to hold BJP's nationwide campaign on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are high in these states, according to party sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:42 IST

Govt to invest Rs 25,000 crore to enhance infrastructure, boost...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Centre will invest Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years to enhance infrastructure and boost production of fishes, Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl