Punjab CM expresses happiness over wheat procurement

Chandigrah (Punjab) [India], April 25 (ANI): Expressing happiness over the progress in wheat procurement in the state so far, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that in the first 10 days, a total of 35.07 lakh metric tonnes (MT) have been procured which is twice that of last year.

"Happy with the progress so far in Wheat Procurement. In the first 10 days, we have procured a total of 35.07 lakh MT, which is double of last year. I thank our farmers, arhtiyas, procurement agencies and entire govt machinery for their hard work to combat the challenge of #Covid19," said the Chief Minister in a tweet.

Earlier on April 19, the Chief Minister had ruled out relaxation in the curfew in the state, barring wheat procurement, till May 3.

According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 10:00 am on Saturday, 298 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state with 67 cured/migrated/discharged and 17 deaths. (ANI)

