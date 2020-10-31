Punjab CM extends 100 pc tax waiver for bus operators till Dec 31

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): Giving a major relief to bus operators in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered a 100 percent waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax till December 31.

The waiver is for all stage carriage, mini and school buses, while deferring payment of arrears of taxes, without interest and penalty, to March 31, 2021, according to an official statement.

The move will result in a total financial benefit to the Transport sector to the tune of Rs 100 crore, as per an official spokesperson.



The Chief Minister also directed Transport Minister Razia Sultana to discuss and resolve other issues of concern to mini private bus owners by next week.

The decisions and directives were announced by the Chief Minister at a virtual conference with various private transport associations in the state.

Besides Razia, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Transport Secretary K. Siva Prasad were present at the meeting. (ANI)

