Punjab CM extends full support to extend Fortis hospital in Mohali, establishment of drug rehab centre

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended his government's full support to Fortis to expand their existing hospital at Mohali, as well as to set up a drug and alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Fortis officials shared with Singh their plans to invest Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 crore in the expansion of their Mohali hospital and set up the new centre, on the 5-acre piece of vacant land at the existing hospital premises, over the next two years.

They said the expanded facility would be in line with the state government's vision to make healthcare accessible to all by meeting the medical needs of a larger population from the neighbouring areas.

"The officials had proposed to build a 100-bed drug and alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centre to support the state government's efforts to treat and rehabilitate drug addicts, as part of its fight against drugs," an official spokesperson said.

The Chief Minister assured the officials that his government would provide all necessary support to Fortis in the execution of their plans, which would help the healthcare facilities of the region leapfrog to a new level. He directed the departments concerned to facilitate Fortis in every possible way for the effective realisation of their expansion and development plans.

Captain Amarinder also shared with Fortis officials, various measures being taken by his government to strengthen its efforts towards drug deaddiction and enforcement.

"Massive on-ground campaign to create awareness were also in place to educate people about the dangers of the drugs, and the urgent need for prevention and cure of the victims," he told Fortis officials. (ANI)

