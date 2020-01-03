Punjab: CM gives responsibility of Parkash Purb celebrations to Tourism Minister Channi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday assigned responsibilities of Parkash Purb celebrations to Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi this year.

"The successful holding of the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji by the Punjab Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the top-notch arrangements have received widespread applause all across the globe and the Chief Minister is getting accolades from far and wide," said an official release.

According to the release, the Chief Minister shared this info during the Cabinet meeting held on December 2, 2019, and gave the credit to the Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was also congratulated by the whole cabinet.

"The Chief Minister in the letter also assigned the responsibility of the year-long Prakash Purb celebrations in 2020 besides the development works dedicated to Guru Sahib, to Channi and expressed hope that this time around too, the arrangements would be top class," added the letter. (ANI)

