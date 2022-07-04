Punjab CM hails High Court verdict to dismiss appeal by accused in Behbal Kalan firing

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday hailed the verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissing a bunch of petitions seeking the quashing of FIR and Investigation conducted into the Behbal Kalan firing.

The Chief Minister said that the verdict has paved the way for the Government to seek strict punishment against the policeman accused of firing on innocent protestors at Behbal Kalan, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday.

Lashing out at his opponents, Bhagwant Mann said both Akalis and Congress have connived with each other to save the guilty of this case. He said that while the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and firing on innocent protestors took place during the Akali regime, the Congress actively shielded the perpetrators of the crime by ineffectively defending the investigation conducted into the incidents of sacrilege in Kotkapura.



The Chief Minister said that as a result of this the challan presented in the case against political leaders and senior officials was quashed by the High Court.

Mann further said that the Akali-Congress, nexus that was shielding the accused hitherto, has been broken with the AAP Government coming into power. He said that the verdict was a result of the firm commitment of the AAP Government to bring the guilty to book as the State Government effectively defended the investigation conducted into the Behbal Kalan firing case, whereas Congress had failed to defend the investigation into the Kotkapura desecration incidents.

According to the statement, pertinently, in a significant judgement, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed a bunch of petitions filed by the accused policemen in the Behbal Kalan firing case seeking quashing of the challan presented against them in the trial court.

Accepting the contention of the Advocate General (AG), the court held that the charges could be framed even on strong suspicion. The court further directed a Special Investigation Team headed by Inspector General of Police Naunihal Singh, to conduct further investigation and submit their report under Section 173 CrPC before the trial Court, the statement added. (ANI)

