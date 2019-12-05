Punjab CM helps youth who approached him during PPIS session

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the grievance of a youth who approached Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his interactive session at the PPIS 2019, Singh on Thursday ordered the Derabassi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) to investigate his complaint and take suitable action.

Amandeep Singh, a resident of Trivedi Camp in Derabassi, had approached the Chief Minister while the latter was on the stage, with his complaint. He handed over certain documents to Captain Amarinder from below the stage before being whisked away by the security personnel.

According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister, however, asked his security persons to let him wait till the end of the session, after which he met Amandeep to hear his grievance.

"Amandeep complained that while a case relating to his shop in Derabassi was still pending in court, a property dealer had dispossessed him of the same and locked him out," read a release.

It added: "The Chief Minister decided to help the youth and immediately directed SSP Kuldeep Chahal and DC Girish Dayalan to restore the shop, reportedly belonging to the Waqf Board, to Amandeep after verifying the facts."

Meanwhile, in view of the apparent breach of security involved, the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, who was also present at the session venue, has sought a detailed report into the incident to identify the security lapse, if any, and take suitable action. (ANI)