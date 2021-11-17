Punjab CM increases compensation for cotton growers affected by pest attack

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday announced to enhance the compensation amount from Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 per acre besides 10 per cent of the relief to the farm labourers involved in the picking of cotton, informed an official statement issued by state Chief Minister's Office.

The decision has been taken in a major reprieve to the cotton growers and farm labourers who suffered huge losses due to the pink bollworm pest attack on cotton crops.

While chairing a high-level meeting with the representatives of 32 farm unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) led by President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal at Punjab Bhawan, Channi said that the enhanced compensation amount would involve nearly Rs 200 crore in addition to the already approved Rs 416.18 crore on account of compensation Rs 12,000 per acre.

"Channi also announced to cancel all the FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against the farmers who had been protesting against the black farm laws within the state," the statement read.

Conceding their demand, Channi announced to call on Punjab Governor soon accompanied by a delegation of various farm representatives urging him to withdraw these cases forthwith.

"He also appealed to farmers to refrain from stubble burning in future as it was hazardous both for the environment as well as human health besides hampering the fertility of the land to an enormous degree," it said.

Further, the Chief Minister also directed the Agriculture Minister to take stern action against the fraudulent seed company and ordered due compensation to the affected farmers to make their loss good.



Regarding the meagre compensation paid to the farmers in lieu of land acquired from them for the Delhi-Katra-Amritsar expressway, Channi said that he would personally convene a meeting of all Divisional and Deputy Commissioners to rationalize the rates of compensation in this regard.

Agreeing to another demand of SKM to fill vacancies in the Agriculture Department, the Chief Minister apprised that 141 posts of Agriculture Development Officers have already been appointed and an equal number of posts would be filled soon to provide efficient extension services to the farmers which would go a long way in supplementing their income, it added.

He further referred to the demands raised by the representatives of SKM to waive the outstanding loans of all categories of farmers including small, marginal and landless farmers.

"Channi would have a separate meeting with them after detailed deliberations with Finance Department regarding state's financial position," it said.

Chief Minister Channi said that 5.63 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the loan waiver scheme to the tune of Rs 4610.84 crore. Apart from these, a sum of Rs 520 crore is being provided to landless farmers and farmworkers across the state, the statement said.

Showing satisfaction over the smooth and hassle-free procurement during paddy marketing season, Channi said that Rs 33750 crore has been paid out of Rs 35965 crore to the farmers, which accounts for 98 per cent of the total payment for procurement.

The Chief Minister also announced free power to 500 connections under Agriculture Purpose (AP) metered category consumers, who were allotted connections under the Tatkal scheme is 2017, the statement added. (ANI)

