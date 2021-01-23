Punjab CM increases 'Shagun' for construction workers' daughters to Rs 51,000

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced a hike in the 'Shagun' amount for the marriage of daughters of construction workers in Punjab from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000.

As per a statement, the CM also approved Rs 1,500 in financial aid to construction workers who test positive for the coronavirus.

"To ease the process of availing the Shagun benefit, the Chief Minister has approved modification in the existing conditions to make valid marriage certificates issued by any religious body - Gurdwaras, Temples, and Churches - acceptable for the purpose," the statement said.



Capt Amarinder Singh made these decisions while chairing the 27th meeting of the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board through Video Conference.

He also announced compensation worth Rs 2 lakh in case of the death of a worker in an accident while working in construction activity.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an extension in the time-frame for submission of applications for benefits under various welfare schemes was also announced - from the existing six months to one year.

"Construction workers can now submit any two of the four Government documents, namely Aadhaar card, Pan card, Voter card, and Ration card. Many workers could not avail benefits earlier for lack of a birth certificate, which was the only acceptable proof prior to this amendment," the statement said. (ANI)

