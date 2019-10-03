Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh meeting Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Punjab CM invites Manmohan Singh to join 1st jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday invited former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, to join the first jatha (batch) of pilgrims to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab.
Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder informed about meeting Singh at the latter's residence in the national capital.
"Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab," Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.
Earlier, the Pakistan government had extended an invitation to the former prime minister for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to be held on November 9. However, the top Congress sources told ANI that he will not accept the neighbouring country's invitation.
Punjab Chief Minister will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on the opening day of the corridor.

The delegation that will accompany the Chief Minister to the historic gurdwara would comprise all 117 Punjab MLAs, state Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, SGPC members, as well as members of Sant Samaj and representatives of each recognised state political party.
The inauguration ceremony will take place three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

India has asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 as service charge from pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

Initially, 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit daily from India but later 10,000 pilgrims will be allowed per day, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian side of the border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the border is being built by India.

The four-lane highway connecting the Zero Point of the corridor up to National Highway-354 is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Besides, a passenger terminal is also under construction.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

