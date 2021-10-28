Punjab CM lays foundation stone of sports stadium, inaugurated water tank

Rupnagar (Punjab), October 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the sports stadium at Roadmajra village in Sri Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of renowned environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

The Sports stadium will be built in the memory of farmers who lost their lives during farmers' agitation for scrapping three laws imposed by the BJP led central government. The Chief Minister also gave a grant of Rs one crore for building the stadium in the memory of farmers, said Punjab Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

CM Channi also inaugurated the water tank constructed at a cost of Rs 45.81 lakh to supply clean drinking water to the residents of villages Rodmajra and Chaklan.



Speaking on the occasion CM Channi said that this sports stadium which is being built by the state government will be a real tribute to the farmers who had lost their lives in the agitation against black laws.

The Chief Minister said that as per the unanimous decision taken during the all-party meeting, the Punjab Government would convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 8 to unanimously reject the three farmer laws imposed by the Union Government, said Punjab Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

CM Channi further said that to keep the people of the state healthy, beautiful parks will be made in all the cities and sports stadiums were being set up in the cities and villages. Besides this, he said that Gym Equipment and Sports Kits were also being distributed to sports clubs to motivate the youth towards sports.

Chief Minister also said that 16 new sports stadiums are coming up in the Sri Chamkaur Sahib Constituency for which 2.50 Cr. a grant has already been released to start the work for the first phase besides rupees one crore grant to the sports stadium at village Roadmajra.

He further said that all the ongoing development projects and proposed projects for Sri Chamkaur Sahib will be completed within set time limits. He also said that the strengthening of Bela-Paniali road connecting 344-A would give a big boost to the economic development of the area and work for construction of Rs 114 crore bridge on river Satluj has already begun. (ANI)

