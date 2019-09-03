Punjab CM meets Amit Shah, discusses security, Pak Sikh girl issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security-related matters and forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan.

"We have told the Government of India that the issue of forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan should be taken very seriously and we should think of a solution as well. I publically appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that he should find a solution of this problem," Singh told reporters.

A Sikh teenage girl, who went missing for a number of days after being abducted, was found last week after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man.

The incident created a furore in India, especially amongst the Sikh community. The Ministry of External Affairs said that they received representations from civil society in India, including Sikh religious bodies and "shared these concerns with the government of Pakistan and asked for immediate remedial action."

Amarinder Singh also sought the immediate intervention of Indian and Pakistani governments in the matter.

"We have reacted to this issue very strongly. I have publically reacted on this to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Government of India has taken steps in the matter," Singh added.

The Punjab Chief Minister further told that he is satisfied with the work carried out by his government on the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

"As far as the Kartarpur corridor work is concerned, the work is going as per the schedule. The progress of work is okay," said Singh. (ANI)